ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $48.84 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for about 1.3% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $48,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 157.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,863,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,379,407,000 after buying an additional 17,654,228 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,593,125,000 after buying an additional 4,709,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,459,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,790,170,000 after buying an additional 4,358,929 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,047,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,586,634,000 after buying an additional 2,262,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 16.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,280,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,586,000 after buying an additional 2,061,507 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.60. 8,011,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,081,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.