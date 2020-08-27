ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $72.18 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,307 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $18.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,634.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,828. The company has a market capitalization of $1,111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,659.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,524.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,386.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

