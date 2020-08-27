ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. JD.Com makes up approximately 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $30,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 27.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.
JD.Com stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.30. 12,663,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,764,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $81.45.
JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Macquarie raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.
JD.Com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
