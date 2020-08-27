ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. JD.Com makes up approximately 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $30,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 27.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD.Com stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.30. 12,663,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,764,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $81.45.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Macquarie raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.