ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,271 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.1% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $40,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 151.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 298.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,921 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,885,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,885,000 after acquiring an additional 868,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.81. 3,928,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,752. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.