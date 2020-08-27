ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 115,348 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,348 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.39. 5,071,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,787,476. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.44. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

