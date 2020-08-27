ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 626,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Carrier Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $243,966,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $18,272,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $1,531,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $44,589,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

CARR stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.28. 4,143,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,725,874. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.66. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

