ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 11,593 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded down $10.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $341.45. 1,896,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,248. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $387.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.84%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

