ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 169,000 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 169,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $14,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AU. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AU traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $28.53. 3,392,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,472. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.30.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The mining company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.29 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.35.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

