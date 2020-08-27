ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 45,110 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 45,110 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.1% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $39,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after acquiring an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after acquiring an additional 632,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,690,050,000 after acquiring an additional 497,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.32. 22,763,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,090,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $278.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $875,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $11,367,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total value of $437,228.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,583,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,094,423,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,895 shares of company stock valued at $145,744,755. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Truist increased their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.97.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

