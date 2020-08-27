ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 92,675 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 492,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92,675 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $16,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in PulteGroup by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 110.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 26.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,794,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

