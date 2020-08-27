ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 337,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,377 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $25,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.03.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.90. 4,219,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,743,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

