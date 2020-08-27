ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,026 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $44,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,161. The stock has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. American Tower’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

