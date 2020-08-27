ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,236 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Centene worth $19,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,080,000 after buying an additional 13,078,726 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Centene by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,175,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Centene by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Centene by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,929,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Centene by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,230,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323,440 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.49. 3,745,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,898,776. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $2,216,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,861 shares of company stock valued at $13,843,387 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

