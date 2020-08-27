ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 435,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,036 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of CBRE Group worth $19,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $47.35. 1,306,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $887,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,482.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,696 shares of company stock worth $3,958,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.