ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,448 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51,205 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 495,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,300,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 32.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,229,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,263,000 after acquiring an additional 132,699 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 56,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.63. The company had a trading volume of 39,463,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,337,912. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.92. The stock has a market cap of $370.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.