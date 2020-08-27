COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) to Issue $0.06 Semi-Annual Dividend

COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCLAY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

