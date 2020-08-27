Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $164.08. 2,325,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.89. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

