Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,730 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.13 on Thursday, reaching $101.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,991,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,345. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.