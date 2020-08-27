Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Comcast by 25.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,090 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 11.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,274 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 8.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,317,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,045,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

