Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 48.0% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 695,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,081,000 after purchasing an additional 225,667 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 21.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.3% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 196,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,582,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,219,000 after purchasing an additional 195,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.9% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.05.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.91. 7,427,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,103,425. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22, a PEG ratio of 175.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

