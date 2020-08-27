Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.5% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,006,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,191,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.40. 24,394,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,689,111. The stock has a market cap of $210.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

