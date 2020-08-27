Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 170,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 36,921 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,865 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 36,193 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,122,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,541,000 after acquiring an additional 58,785 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $130.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $131.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

