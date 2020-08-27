Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $86.78 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.8% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $349.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,765,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,505. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $351.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.17 and a 200-day moving average of $303.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

