Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 713.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $395.02. The company had a trading volume of 700,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.09 and a 200-day moving average of $376.81. The company has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

