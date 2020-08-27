Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,855 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,594 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after acquiring an additional 828,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.63. 39,463,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,337,912. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $370.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

