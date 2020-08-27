Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,442 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.81. 3,928,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,752. The company has a market cap of $148.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

