Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,456 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Nike comprises approximately 0.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Nike by 0.8% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 532,035 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $52,166,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 482.1% during the second quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 77,254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 63,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nike by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after buying an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 22.5% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 29,295 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.84. 4,390,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,912,625. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.54. The company has a market cap of $173.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,356 shares of company stock valued at $28,789,215. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

