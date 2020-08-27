Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,647 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,889 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Boeing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nord/LB lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,396,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,116,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.09. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

