Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ecolab by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after acquiring an additional 803,856 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,375.6% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 493,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,144,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,470,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,796,000 after purchasing an additional 242,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $197.68. The company had a trading volume of 868,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.65 and a 200-day moving average of $192.59.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,768.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,035 shares of company stock worth $3,612,861. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.