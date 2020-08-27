Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $138.40. 4,157,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,564,384. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.23. The company has a market capitalization of $191.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

