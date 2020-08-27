Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:HHT) Trading Up 9.5%

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HHT)’s share price was up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 3,231,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,111,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

About Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:HHT)

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Sunway Kids International Education Group Ltd, engages in the education service business. It provides education and health services to day-care and preschools in China. The company also offers a structured system for early childhood education, including artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic technologies, intellectual campus administration software as a service system (SAAS System), and online education courses for kids and parents.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.