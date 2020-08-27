Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:HHT) Trading Up 9.5%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HHT)’s share price was up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 3,231,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,111,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

About Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:HHT)

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Sunway Kids International Education Group Ltd, engages in the education service business. It provides education and health services to day-care and preschools in China. The company also offers a structured system for early childhood education, including artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic technologies, intellectual campus administration software as a service system (SAAS System), and online education courses for kids and parents.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit