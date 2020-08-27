Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $179.03

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.03 and traded as high as $179.73. Constellation Brands shares last traded at $179.73, with a volume of 55 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.86. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,004.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

