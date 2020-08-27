COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.61

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 4900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61.

About COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses worldwide. The company operates Container Shipping and Related Business, Container Terminal and Related Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, shipping agency, freight forwarding and transportation, logistics, vessel chartering, marine, document, vessel management and manning, liner agency, vessel owning, and other international sea transportation services.

