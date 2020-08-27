Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Trading Up 25.4%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s stock price was up 25.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 16,938,695 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 4,214,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Digital Ally in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

In other Digital Ally news, CFO Thomas J. Heckman sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 918,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,469,647.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGLY. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.