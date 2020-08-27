Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 134,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 210,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

DMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc offers digital marketing services in the United States. The company offers precision performance marketing, broadest digital marketing platform, and measurable marketing results. Digital Media Solutions, Inc was founded in 2000 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

