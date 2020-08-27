Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Trading 6.7% Higher

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.88. 688,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,582,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.18% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

