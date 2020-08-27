DRH Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DRH Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,315 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 13.4% of DRH Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,078,868.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,327,655 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $18.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $510.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,630,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,271. The stock has a market cap of $244.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.18. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $533.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

