Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) shares rose 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 158,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 254,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

About Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

