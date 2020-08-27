Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eastside Distilling, Inc. is involved in producing handcrafted spirits primarily in the United States. The Company’s product includes Burnside Bourbon, Below Deck Rum, Portland Potato Vodka and a distinctive line of infused whiskeys as well as small batch and seasonal products. It also offers tastings, tasting room tours, private parties, and merchandise sales from its distillery and showroom. Eastside Distilling, Inc. is based in Portland, Oregon. “

EAST traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,234. Eastside Distilling has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.77.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 237.14% and a negative net margin of 99.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Eastside Distilling worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

