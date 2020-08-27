Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,846,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,529,000 after purchasing an additional 119,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,470,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,796,000 after purchasing an additional 242,476 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,035 shares of company stock worth $3,612,861 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $197.68. The company had a trading volume of 868,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,234. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of -67.01, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. G.Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Gabelli lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

