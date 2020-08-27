Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.15

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and traded as low as $6.62. Eden Research shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 364,995 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 million and a PE ratio of -14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.16.

About Eden Research (LON:EDEN)

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease control, soil pest, protected glass house crops, and post-harvest applications.

