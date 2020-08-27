eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Up 8.3%

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) shares shot up 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.39. 145,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 168,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Several research firms recently commented on EGAN. ValuEngine cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.70 million, a P/E ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 0.77.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 916,795 shares in the company, valued at $10,552,310.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 876.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 668,616 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 731,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 203,662 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eGain by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 131,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eGain by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,056,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

