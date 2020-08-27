Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 264,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 391,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

EIGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn acquired 10,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $114,600.00. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $104,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 87.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

