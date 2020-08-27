Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Get Eisai alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of ESALY stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.78. 1,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.49. Eisai has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eisai (ESALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.