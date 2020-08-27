Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

ENLAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays upgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 223,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $9.72.

Enel S.p.A. ADS Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Enel S.p.A. ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel S.p.A. ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit