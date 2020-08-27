Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

ENLAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays upgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 223,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $9.72.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

