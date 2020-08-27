Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Lessened by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer LP Unit accounts for 1.6% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,108,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,682,779. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.59.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

