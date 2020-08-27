Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) Plans Sep 20 Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a sep 20 dividend on Thursday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

TSE:ERF opened at C$3.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$1.62 and a 12 month high of C$11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.84.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$122.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.98.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

