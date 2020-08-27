Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.68

Shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and traded as high as $17.14. Enova International shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 275,100 shares trading hands.
ENVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enova International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.
The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $500.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.97.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Enova International by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Enova International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 49,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Enova International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 83,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.
Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.
