Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.68

Shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and traded as high as $17.14. Enova International shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 275,100 shares trading hands.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enova International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $500.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.97.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.76. Enova International had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enova International Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Enova International by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Enova International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 49,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Enova International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 83,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

