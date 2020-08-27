EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.14.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $44.95. 5,453,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,480,425. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.