Ethic Inc. Buys 1,896 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2020

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,616,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613,226. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $409.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,329 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Comments


